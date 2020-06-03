UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 Date: UPMSP to announce result on June 27

UP Board 10th, 12th result date announced (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh/Representational) UP Board 10th, 12th result date announced (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh/Representational)

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 Date: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Prayagraj or Uttar Pradesh Board will announce the result for the class 10 and class 12 board exams on June 27. Over 56.11 lakh students had registered to appear for the intermediate and matric exam. The evaluation process has been completed and the processing work is being conducted. The date was revealed by the Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma through video conferencing on Tuesday. The result will be available on the official website, upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

The UP Board result is being announced by a delay of over a month this year due to the lockdown. The evaluation process was conducted in green, orange and then red zones with restrictions and strict norms of social distancing, UP Board additional secretary informed indianexpress.com. Further, students will be able to get mark sheets after 10 days of declaration of results. The mark sheets will be sent to regional offices then district heads and the disseminated to schools who will further ensure they reach students, as per board official.

Since over 56 lakh students will be checking the result on June 27, a heavy load is expected on the website. Students can also register at indianexpress.com by filling in details in the box given below. They will be given results via SMS and email on the registered mobile number and email address, respectively. They will also get the latest and verified information on UP Board results.

The mark sheets will contain the name, school and other details of students in both English and Hindi, as per the directions of Allahabad High Court. The board has also commenced an online correction process in certificates, where the students who appeared in the exams since 2017 can get their certificates edited.

To pass the board exams, students need to score at least 35 per cent marks in each subject individually as well as overall. Last year 70.2 per cent students had cleared the class 12 and 80.7 per cent cleared class 10 UP Board exam.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd