UP Board 10th, 12th result 2019 next week, confirms official

UP Board result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is ready to declare the result for class 10 and class 12 board exams next week. Talking to indianexpress.com, additional secretary of the board, Shiv Lal said, “We have yet to decide on the final date of the declaration but students can expect it anytime post Monday.”

The official also informed that both class 10 and 12 results will be declared on the same date. According to the reports, UP board result could be anticipated around April 25, 2019 but the official did not confirm the date. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the same at the official websites upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, indiaresults.com.

Earlier, Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, who is also the minister of Secondary and Higher Education, has announced that the results of the examination would be declared by April 30, 2019. Thus, it would be safe to assume that the result could be declared anytime from April 22 to April 30, 2019.

A total of 5,89,622 candidates had registered for class 12 and class 10 exams. Out of which, 6,69,860 students skipped the boards, as per the official data. Last year, 26.54 lakh students, including 1.79 lakh private examinees registered for the Inter exams out of which 11 lakh were absent in exams.

The large number of students have said to skip the exam due to tight security by the UP Board. This year the exams were conducted amid tight security this year. Special Task Force (STF) has been engaged to keep a watch on copying mafia and also on activities in and around sensitive examination centres. A total of 8,354 examination centres in the state have reportedly been equipped with electronic devices like CCTV cameras and for the first time voice recorders have been installed to keep a strict vigil. Read full instructions on security here.

Meanwhile, the board has increased the fee for the re-evaluation of exams by as much as five per cent. As per the latest rules, to get one subject paper reevaluated, candidates will have to pay Rs 500 instead of Rs 100 earlier.