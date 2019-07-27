UP Board 10th, 12th improvement/compartment result 2019 declared: How to check

UP Board compartment, improvement result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) declared the result for the improvement exams conducted for both class 10 or high school and class 12 or intermediate today – July 27 at its website upmsp.edu.in. In class 12 improvement had a pass percentage of 99.85 per cent and compartment exam had pass per cent of 79.63 per cent.

The exam was conducted for the student who could not clear the UP Board exam in the first attempt. In class 10 compartment exam, the overall pass percentage was 81.13 per cent in class 10 improvement exam, as many as 99.85 per cent students cleared the test. In class 12 exams, the pass percentage was 99.3 per cent.

In both class 10 exams, females have fared better than male candidates. In class 10 improvement exam, 99.84 makes and 99.87 females cleared the test. In class 10 compartment 80 per cent males and 83.33 per cent females were passed. In class 12, 99 .78 per cent makes and 99.78 per cent females cleared the board exam in regular mode.

UP board compartment, improvement result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘result compartment and improvement 2019’

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

The result for both regular and private mode candidates was declared. In private mode, only one student appeared for the high school compartment exam but he could not clear the same, in improvement exam, 100 per cent private candidates could pass the board exam. In UP board class 12 exam, 99.3 per cent students passed in private mode, of which 100 per cent females were declared passed.

Over 16,000 students appeared in both class 10 and class 12 exams each. Just like regular exams, candidates need 35 per cent marks to pass the UP Board compartment or improvement exams as well.