UP Board defers Class 10th, 12th board exams till May 20, educational institutes shut till May 15

UP Board Exams 2021: The Uttar Pradesh government today decided to extend the closure of educational institutes across the state till May 15. Consequently, the Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh exams of class 10, 12 have also been postponed till May 20, as per PTI.

The UP board class 10, 12 exams have been deferred for the second time this year. Earlier, the exams were scheduled to be held from April 24 onwards but a fresh datesheet was later released keeping the panchayat elections in mind.

LIVE Updates | Board exams 2021: UP, MP, CBSE postpones board exams

The exams were scheduled to begin on May 8. However, now with the closure of schools and higher educational institutes (HEIs) across the state, the board exams stand cancelled until any further notice from the state government.

This year, a total of 56,03,813 students have enrolled as against 56,07,118 students last year. For the past two years, the number of exam takers for the state is in a sliding mode. In 2019, 57.95 lakh students had registered for the board exams, while in 2018, the students enrolled were 66.39 lakh (66,39,268).

According to UPMSP secretary Divyakant Shukla, “The number of exam takers from outside the state has been gradually reducing due to strict measures taken by the board in conducting the exams. However, the student enrollment from the state remains intact.”