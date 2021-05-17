UP Board ‘fake’ exam schedule circulates on social media, board issues clarification

After the “fake’ UP board exam date sheets for Class 10 and 12 went viral on social media, the UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) issued a statement regarding its authenticity. The UP Board Secretary Divyakant Shukla in a press conference stated: “An examination schedule of UP Board high school and intermediate exam to be held between June 5 and 25 went viral on social media on May 17 is bogus and fake. We request everyone to ignore it. The board will lodge an FIR against all those who will be found guilty of spreading fake news.”

This comes after the UP government’s decision to postpone the high school class 10 and intermediate class 12 exams of the UP Board due to the surge in Covid-19 cases in the state. UPMSP also issued a clarification stating that UP Board has not issued any timetable for the high school and intermediate examinations.

UP Board is the largest state board of the country, with nearly 56 lakh students registered to appear in the UP Board exams this year. Out of the total registrations, approximately 30 lakh students have applied for Class 12 exams and around 26 lakh students for Class 10 state board exams. Students are now waiting for the release of the official exam schedule of the postponed exams.