UP Board 10th, 12th compartment result 202 released at results.upmsp.edu.in; check steps to download

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the UP Board Class 10th and 12th compartment results on its online portal – results.upmsp.edu.in. Class 10 and 12 students who appeared for the UP Board compartment examination 2026 can now check their marks by visiting the website and logging in using their roll number, school code and Date of birth.
The compartment exams are conducted by the board to provide students who could not achieve passing marks in the board examination a chance to pass the exam without repeating an academic year. The marksheets released by the board contain significant details regarding the student’s performance in his or her supplementary board examination. Therefore, it is necessary for students to thoroughly read all the details mentioned on the scorecard to know their qualifying status.
The UP Board Class 10th and 12th compartment exam 2026 was conducted on July 28 by the UPMSP offline in pen-and-paper format, across the state of Uttar Pradesh. The compartment exam for Class 10 students was scheduled in the first shift from 8:30 am to 11:45 am, while for 12th class students, the exam was held in the second shift from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.
The high school and intermediate marksheet are important documents that will be mandatorily required while applying to college admissions or future jobs. Students can check their UP Board 10th, 12th result 2026 of the compartment exam by following the steps given below:
— Go to the official UPMSP result website – results.upmsp.edu.in.
— On the homepage of the site, look for the active link titled “UP Board 10th compartment result 2026” or “UP Board 10th compartment result 2026”.
— Click on the link as per your class to get redirected to the login page.
— Sign in using your login credentials i.e. Class 10 or 12 roll number, school code, and Date of birth.
— Tap on login to view your compartment results.
— Your compartment marksheet will be displayed on your screen.
Students can save the result file and take a printout of their UP Board compartment result for any future references.