UP Board 10th, 12th compartment result 202 released at results.upmsp.edu.in; check steps to download

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the UP Board Class 10th and 12th compartment results on its online portal – results.upmsp.edu.in. Class 10 and 12 students who appeared for the UP Board compartment examination 2026 can now check their marks by visiting the website and logging in using their roll number, school code and Date of birth.

The compartment exams are conducted by the board to provide students who could not achieve passing marks in the board examination a chance to pass the exam without repeating an academic year. The marksheets released by the board contain significant details regarding the student’s performance in his or her supplementary board examination. Therefore, it is necessary for students to thoroughly read all the details mentioned on the scorecard to know their qualifying status.