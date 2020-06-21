UP Board, Assam HS, TS SSC, CGBSE exam results 2020 update

Board exam results 2020: List of state boards to announce results this week. Representational image/ file Board exam results 2020: List of state boards to announce results this week. Representational image/ file

Board exam results 2020: After state boards like Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat has announced the results of their class 10, 12 examinations, this week, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Assam will announce the results of their board examinations next week. The Assam class 12 exam result will be released on June 25, while Uttar Pradesh will announce the results on June 27.

Meanwhile, as the situation regarding coronavirus pandemic is yet to improve, some states have cancelled their pending board examinations which are scheduled in July. The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has recently informed that the students will not be forced to appear for remaining examinations for Class 10 and 12 in July. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to decide about the pending examinations, and may allow students to pass under a special marking scheme.

Board exam results 2020: List of boards to release results this week

Assam: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, AHSEC will declare the results of Higher Secondary, Class 12 examination on June 25. The entire evaluation process was completed in May. The results will be available at the websites- hsinfo.in, ahsec.nic.in. Around 2.34 lakh students appeared in the class 12 examinations in all Arts, Commerce, Science streams that were concluded in March.

Uttar Pradesh: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Prayagraj or Uttar Pradesh Board will announce the result for the class 10 and class 12 board exams on June 27. Over 56.11 lakh students who had appeared in the examination can get results through the websites- upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

Chhattisgarh: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has completed the evaluation process and the results of class 10 and 12 will be declared by June 26. CGBSE secretary VK Goel, the result declaration date will be announced on Monday, June 22.

Telangana: The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana (BSE Telangana) will release the result for SSC class 10 exam next week. The decision was taken after a meeting attended by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who stated that no exams would be conducted due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The students can check the result through the website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Goa: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the results of HSSC or class 12 examinations next week. A total of 18,150 students appeared in the HSSC exam this year that was disrupted due to lockdown. Once released, the result will be available at the website- gbshse.gov.in.

