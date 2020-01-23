UP Board 10th, 12th admit card 2020: Things to check in hall ticket

UP Board exams for UP Board exams for class 12 and class 10 will begin from February 18 . Express Photo By Praveen Khanna/ representational image

UP Board admit card 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the admit card for class 10 and class 12 exams scheduled to held next month. The students have to contact their respective schools to receive their admit card.

The UPMSP has already issued the card and the principals have been instructed to hand it over to the students by January 31.

The UP Board exams for class 12 and class 10 will begin from February 18 and conclude on March 6, 2020. Over 55 lakh students appear for the exam every year. While the class 10 exams will last for 12 days, the Intermediate exams will be over in 15 days.

After receiving the admit card, the student should check their name, roll number, exam venue and other details carefully. In case there is an error, they should immediately contact the school authority or the UP Board officials. The admit card needs to be carried during each exam day.

As per reports, the evaluation work of answer sheets will be completed in 10 days starting March 15. UP Board is likely to release the results between April 20 to 25.

Meanwhile, the board has proposed to introduce compartmental examinations for Intermediate exams. UP Board Additional Secretary Shiv Lal informed indianexpress.com that the proposal is under consideration. This will give a second chance to lakhs of students who flunk in one or more subjects. CBSE and most state boards conduct compartment exams for both class 10 and class 12 students.

In 2019, a total of 32,08,451 students registered for high school exam and 25,27,664 registered for Intermediate exams.

