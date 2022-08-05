UP BEd Result 2022 today; here’s how to check marks

August 5, 2022 10:45:06 am
UP BEd Result 2022: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohikhand University, Bareilly will release the results for BEd joint entrance examination 2022 today i;e August 5. The result will be declared at the official website – upbed2022.in
The Uttar Pradesh joint entrance exam for BEd programme was conducted on July 6 at various centres across the state. The exam was conducted in two shifts – shift 1 from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift was held from 2 pm to 5 pm.
UP BEd Result 2022: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website – upbed2022.in
Step 2: Click on the result link on homepage
Step 3: Enter required information
Step 4: Click on submit to view your result
As per reports, over 6 lakh students registered to appear in the BEd entrance exam 2022. Prayagraj, Varanasi and Bareilly districts observed maximum number of candidates. The exam was held at 75 districts.
Once the result is declared, the university will release the counselling schedule. Qualified candidates will be able to seek admissions in 19 universities offering BEd course in the state.
