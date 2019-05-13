UP BEd JEE result 2019 soon: How to check, counselling dates

Toggle Menu
UP BEd JEE result 2019: Candidates can check their result at the official website, upbed2019.in and mhpru.ac.in. Students who clear the exams will have to appear for counselling sessions. Applications for the online counselling will be accepted from June 1 to June 30, 2019.

UP BEd JEE result 2019: The Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly – the exam conducting institute – is likely to declare the result for the BEd combined entrance exam on May 14, 2019 for admission to B.Ed courses in UP-based institutes. As per the official notification, the result will be announced before May 15, 2019. Candidates can expect the same to be announced either on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Candidates can check their result at the official website, upbed2019.in and mhpru.ac.in. Students who clear the exams will have to appear for the counselling sessions. The applications for the online counselling will be accepted from June 1 to June 30, 2019. The session will begin from July 1, 2019 (Monday).

UP BEd JEE result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using the registration number
Step 5: Result will appear

In 2018, Allahabad’s Abhishek Kumar Awasthi has obtained the first rank in the examination. The second position has been grabbed by Bihar’s Jimmy Saurabh and Satyendra Kumar Mishra secured the third rank.

