UP BEd JEE result 2020 declared: How to check marks

UP BEd JEE result out (Representational Image)

UP BEd JEE result 2020: The University of Lucknow — exam conducting body — has declared the result for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) for admission to BEd courses. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results at lkouniv.ac.in. A total of 4,31,904 students had registered to appear for the exam.

Those who clear the exam will have to appear for counselling and admission will be given based on merit. The exam was held amid a pandemic. Social distancing norms were followed, as per the organisers. The number of exam centres has been increased from about 16 districts to 73 districts. Each exam centre was given a budget of Rs 10,000 for sanitisation purposes, as per authorities.

UP BEd JEE result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Click on lkouniv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the candidate log-in

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

The counselling schedule is not yet out.

Meanwhile, UPJEE or the entrance exam for engineering in the state-based colleges will be held from September 12 onward. Those who clear the exams will be eligible for admission to 67 courses across 1296 institutions. Admission will be given after counselling rounds.

