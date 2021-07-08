UP BEd JEE 2021 date announced, check details here

All you need to know about UP BEd JEE 2021. (Photo credit: Aglasem.com)

The exam schedule of UP BEd Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) 2021 has been released and the exam will be conducted on July 30. The exam will be conducted in offline mode (pen and paper-based) by the Uttar Pradesh Education Board and the University of Lucknow. The varsity on Thursday released the official notice on its website.

The exam will be conducted across 15 cities of Uttar Pradesh. There are two sections of 50 MCQs each. Total marks are 200 to be completed in 3 hours. The exam will be held in two shifts and around 5,91,305 candidates will appear for the entrance exam. “The exam will be conducted in 75 districts of the state,” read the official notice.

Read | UP BEd JEE 2021: Know syllabus, exam pattern while waiting for new exam date

UP BEd JEE syllabus is prescribed by the varsity for each of the subjects in Paper 1 and 2. Indicative topics in general knowledge include history, sports, politics, general science, geography, current affairs etc. in the general aptitude paper, candidates have to answer questions based on topics like reasoning, coding-decoding, series, relations, sequencing, time and distance, number, percentage, average etc.

The syllabus of English is based on topics like reading comprehension, tense, active-passive voice, idioms & phrases, antonyms & synonyms, one-word substitution, error correction etc. Candidates who choose Hindi have to answer questions based on sandhi, samas, Hindi idioms, passages, synonyms & antonyms, alankar, prefix-suffix etc.