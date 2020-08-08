UP BEd JEE 2020 tomorrow: Know these rules before entering exam hall

UP BEd JEE 2020 to be held on August 9 (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh / Representational image) UP BEd JEE 2020 to be held on August 9 (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh / Representational image)

UP BEd Joint Entrance Exam is scheduled to take place on August 9 in two shifts. A total of 4,31,904 students have registered to appear for the exam. Since the UPJEE is among the first competitive exam to be held amid the coronavirus pandemic, students have been worried about their security and travel amid lockdown rules.

UP BEd JEE state coordinator, professor Amita Bajpai issued a video message for students explaining the precautions and rules to them which are to be followed amid the pandemic. In the video message, she said that the exam conducting authorities and the state government are in contact, and students and staff on duty during the exam will be allowed to travel. Students need to keep their admit card handy and show it to the police officials if they are stopped at any point.

The number of exam centres has been increased from about 16 districts to 73 districts. This, said Bajpai has been done to ensure that every student has an exam centre near to their place of residence and hence have to travel the least. The authorities identified exam centres and most of them are government-run bodies, further, preference was given to differently-abled people and female candidates. “We have received complaints from students who could not get the nearest exam centre, I would like to clarify that the our priority was the safety of our students. It was a complex system and we have tried our best to ensure minimum travel for every candidate,” she said.

In video| UPBEd JEE 2020: Special message by authorities

Each exam centre has been given a budget of Rs 10,000 for sanitisation purposes. Not only the building will be sanitised before the exam, but also between session one and session two. Students will have to undergo thermal check-ups and those having higher body temperature than normal will be made to sit in isolated rooms, as per the norms.

The students will be made to sit farther apart ensuring social distancing norms, this means, lesser number of students will be sitting in one room. Students have also been asked to report at least one hour before the entry time to ensure staggered entry. Every student is asked to bring their masks and sanitisers. Further, handwash and other facilities will be made available.

The written exam will be of two parts – part A will be common and part B will be specific subjects. Paper A will have questions on general knowledge and language and paper B will have questions on general aptitude and subject-specific questions. Those who clear the exam will have to appear for counselling and admission will be given based on merit.

