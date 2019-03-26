Toggle Menu
UP BEd JEE 2019 postponed due to Lok Sabha elections, check updateshttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/up-bed-jee-2019-postponed-due-to-lok-sabha-elections-5644001/

UP BEd JEE 2019 postponed due to Lok Sabha elections, check updates

UPBEd JEE 2019 was scheduled to be conducted on April 11 will now be held on April 15, 2019. The date of exam has been done in wake of the General Elections 2019.

BEd admission, UP BEd, UP BEd exam date, UP BEd JEE 2019, college admission, up BEd admission, entracne exam, jee main, ctet, teaching job, school teacher, BEd college, upbed2019.in, elections 2019, general elections 2019, lok sabha elections 2019, decision 2019, education news,
UP BEd JEE 2019 is conducted to secure admission in BEd courses. (Representational Image)

UP BEd JEE 2019: The exam dates of Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) 2019 have been postponed. According to the latest notification, the BEd entrance exam which was scheduled to be conducted on April 11 will now be held on April 15, 2019. UP BEd will be conducted in two shifts. The exam one will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and the second exam will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm on April 15, 2019 (Monday).

According to the official notification the rescheduling of the date of exam has been done in wake of the General Elections 2019.

Read | CTET applications reach beyond limits, CBSE arranges more centres

UPBEd JEE 2019: Exam pattern

The first exam would consist of general knowledge and language each of 100 marks and constituting of 50 questions each. In the second exam, candidates will be assessed on general aptitude test and subject of specialisation. In this exam too, each topic will have 50 questions for 100 mars each.

Advertising

Each question will be of two marks, for every wrong answer, one-third marks would be deducted.

The Mahatama Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly is conducting the B.Ed combined entrance exam also known as the BEd JEE 2019. Candidates who clear the exam will be able to secure a seat in BEd programme in any of the state-run colleges.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 GATE 2019: Online window for making correction closing tomorrow, check here
2 Aligarh Muslim University BA, B.Sc, B.Com entrance test admit card released, exams on April 7
3 Kendriya Vidyalaya admissions 2019 merit list released: Over 7.95 lakh applications for 1 lakh class I seats