UP BEd JEE 2019: Registration deadline extended, check updates

UP BEd JEE 2019: The Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly has extended the deadline for online application for admission to B.Ed combined entrance exams. The last date to fill online applications was earlier March 11 which has been extended to March 14, 2019.

Advertising

The last date to submit the online fee is March 16, 2019. Further, candidates will be given a time frame to edit or make changes if any in the online application form from March 13 to March 17, 2019, according to the official notification.

Read | CTET 2019: Eligibility criteria revised, apply by March 14

Candidates will have to appear for two exams; each for three hours duration and for 50 marks. Exam one consists of 50 questions for 100 marks each from general knowledge and Language (English/Hindi) section. In exam II candidates will have to give answers to a general aptitude test and subject specialisation exam; each section would consist of 50 questions for 100 marks per section.

UP BEd JEE 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, upbed2019.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘click here for Up BEd 2019 JEe form and candidate login’

Step 3: Click on ‘registration for new user’

Step 4: Fill details and submit

Step 5: Log-in using registered id

Step 6: Fill form, upload documents

Step 7: Make payment

UP B.Ed JEE 2109: Fee

Candidates will have to submit Rs 1500 as application fee. Those belonging to reserved category will have to pay Rs 750