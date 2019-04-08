UP BEd JEE 2019 admit card released: How to download

UP BEd admit card 2019: The admit card or hall ticket for the BEd combined entrance exam for admission to UP-based colleges has been released by the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohikhand University, Bareilly. Candidates can download their admit card from upbed2019.in.

The exam will be conducted on April 15, 2019 in two shifts; the morning shift will begin at 9 am and the afternoon shift will commence at 2 pm. It was earlier scheduled to be conducted on April 11 and has been rescheduled due to general elections.

UP JEE 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, upbed2019.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Click here for UP BEd 2019 JEE form and candidates log-in’ on top

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Scroll down to click on ‘download entrance admit card’

Step 5: Log-in using registration number

Step 6: Admit card will appear

Candidates can download admit card and take print out. No one will be allowed to enter the exam hall without the same.

UP JEE 2019: Exam pattern

Candidates will have to appear for two exams; each for three hours duration and consists of 50 questions for 100 marks each from general knowledge and Language (English/Hindi) section. In exam II candidates will have to give answers to a general aptitude test and subject specialisation exam; each section would consist of 50 questions for 100 marks per section.

The Mahatama Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly is conducting the B.Ed combined entrance exam also known as the BEd JEE 2019. Candidates who clear the exam will be able to secure a seat in BEd programme in any of the state-run colleges.