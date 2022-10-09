UP BEd Counselling 2022: Seat allotment result for first round of counselling to be declared today

UP BEd Counselling 2022: The Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly will announce the results for seat allotment for the first round of counselling. Candidates who appeared for the first round of counselling can check their results at the official website– mjpru.ac.in, once released.

The phase one of counselling process took place for state ranks 1 to 75,000. The process began on September 30 and will conclude on October 13. Once the results are announced, candidates can confirm their seats and make payments from October 10 to 13.

The second round of counselling process will take place for state ranks 75,001 to 2,00,000 plus left over from phase one will also begin on today and end on October 19. The registration will take place from October 9 to 13. The choice filling process will begin from October 10 and end on October 14. The seats will be allotted on October 15. Candidates can confirm their seats and pay the fees from October 16 to 19.

“Only those candidates who have been allotted a rank in the U.P. B.Ed. J.E.E. 2022-24,” the official notification read.

Once registered, the candidates will have to pay a fees of Rs 5650 (Rs 650 as registration fee and Rs 5000 as advance college fee) through online mode (credit/debit card) only. If the candidate is allotted a seat and he/she does not confirm it, the advance college fee of Rs 5000 will not be refunded. If the candidate is allotted a seat and he/she confirms it this amount will be adjusted in the college fee. If the advance college fee is more than the fee of the allotted college the excess amount will be refunded from the allotted college.