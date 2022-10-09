scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

UP BEd Counselling 2022: Seat allotment result for first round of counselling to be declared today

UP BEd Counselling 2022: Candidates who appeared for the first round of counselling can check their results at the official website– mjpru.ac.in, once released.

mjpru.ac.in, UP BEd Counselling, UP BEd JEE, UP BEd Counselling 2022, UP BEd results of seat allotment of counselling process round 1, UP BEd, Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education, UP BEd seat allotment resultUP BEd Counselling 2022: Candidates will have to pay a fees of Rs 5650 (Express Photo/Representative Image)

UP BEd Counselling 2022: The Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly will announce the results for seat allotment for the first round of counselling. Candidates who appeared for the first round of counselling can check their results at the official website– mjpru.ac.in, once released.

The phase one of counselling process took place for state ranks 1 to 75,000. The process began on September 30 and will conclude on October 13. Once the results are announced, candidates can confirm their seats and make payments from October 10 to 13.

Read |UP BEd Counselling 2022: Rohilkhand University begins registration process

The second round of counselling process will take place for state ranks 75,001 to 2,00,000 plus left over from phase one will also begin on today and end on October 19. The registration will take place from October 9 to 13. The choice filling process will begin from October 10 and end on October 14. The seats will be allotted on October 15. Candidates can confirm their seats and pay the fees from October 16 to 19.

“Only those candidates who have been allotted a rank in the U.P. B.Ed. J.E.E. 2022-24,” the official notification read.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...Premium
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasasPremium
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasas
Pilot launch of e-rupee for specific use cases: What is the RBI’s planPremium
Pilot launch of e-rupee for specific use cases: What is the RBI’s plan
The Sunday Profile: KCR in ‘Bharat’ avatarPremium
The Sunday Profile: KCR in ‘Bharat’ avatar

Once registered, the candidates will have to pay a fees of Rs 5650 (Rs 650 as registration fee and Rs 5000 as advance college fee) through online mode (credit/debit card) only. If the candidate is allotted a seat and he/she does not confirm it, the advance college fee of Rs 5000 will not be refunded. If the candidate is allotted a seat and he/she confirms it this amount will be adjusted in the college fee. If the advance college fee is more than the fee of the allotted college the excess amount will be refunded from the allotted college.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-10-2022 at 01:29:34 pm
Next Story

Five electrocuted, two injured after Eid-e-Milad procession in UP’s Bahraich

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 09: Latest News
Advertisement