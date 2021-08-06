UP BEd 2021 answer key to be out soon, result to be announced on August 27

Lucknow University conducted UP BEd JEE 2021 today i.e August 6, 2021. The exam was held in two shifts, which were from 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam was held at the state level and all the COVID-19 protocols were followed during the test. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the unofficial UP BEd 2021 answer key and solutions.

The unofficial answer key has been released by coaching institutes and teachers. These are available online, on social media platforms and on the websites of the coaching institutes. Candidates can use the UP BEd JEE unofficial answer key to check answers, evaluate performance, and predict UP BEd JEE 2021 scores in the exam. However, while doing so, candidates must keep in mind that the unofficial answer key is not 100 per cent accurate.

The most accurate answer key for UP BEd JEE 2021 is the official answer key, which will be released by Lucknow University. Last year, the university released the official answer key with the result. However, this time, there is a possibility that Lucknow University might release it in a few days.

The official answer key, if released, will be provided separately for paper 1 and 2. In it, the correct answer option for each question will be given. To calculate the scores from the answer key, the candidates need to cross-check answers and add 02 marks for each correct answer and deduct one-third marks for each incorrect answer. The result for UP BEd JEE 2021 will be prepared based on the answer key of the exam.

As per the official notification, UP BEd 2021 result will be announced on August 27, 2021. The result is announced in the form of a scorecard and can be checked from lkouniv.ac.in. To check the result, the candidates have to log in by entering their user id and password. The scorecard contains the details like the name of the candidates, roll number, status, Paper 1 and 2 marks, total marks. The merit list is also released on the official website only. Last year, Pankaj Kapur of Nagwa village in Sitapur topped UP BEd JEE.

All the qualified candidates of UP BEd JEE 2021 have to then take part in the counselling. The counselling will commence from September 01, 2021. It will be conducted in online mode. In the counselling, candidates will be allocated seats based on UP BEd JEE results and preferences submitted by the candidates. The counselling will be held in multiple rounds.

Some of the universities in which candidates will be granted admission are Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Bundelkhand University, Gautam Buddha University, Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Siddharth University, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University etc. Then, the academic session 2021-22 will start from September 6 onwards.