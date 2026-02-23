UP Basic Education Council records zero dropouts; CM credits tech, female students facilities

Adityanath said that by making better use of technology in every sector, benefits are being delivered to every section of society in Uttar Pradesh. (Image: metaAI/ representational)

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, announced on Sunday that the state has successfully reduced the dropout rate in schools under the Basic Education Council to zero. He attributed this achievement to effective technology use and identified a key reason for previous dropout rates: the lack of toilets for female students in schools.

During the inauguration of the IBM AI GovTech Innovation Centre in Lucknow, Adityanath said that this shows that “we can use technology in a better way and transform the lives of those who are at the last rung of society.”

“People would say that their daughters could not go to school because the school was far away. What was the result? Schools were opened in every village. But even after schools were established in villages, no one was willing to send their children. We had to work hard and strive to change this,” Adityanath said.