UP B.Ed JEE 2026 Results: Scorecards likely to be out today at bujhansi.ac.in

The Bundelkhand University, Jhansi, the conducting body for the Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Examination (UP B.Ed JEE) 2026, will likely declare the results today. The scorecard download link will go live on the official website bujhansi.ac.in, by 2 pm.
Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can log in using their registered User ID and password to access and download their scorecards. Qualified candidates will subsequently be called for the UP B.Ed 2026 counselling process, which is expected to be conducted in three phases starting in July 2026.
Candidates can follow these steps to access their result:
Step 1: Visit the official website: bujhansi.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘Uttar Pradesh B.Ed. Joint Entrance Examination 2026’
Step 3: On the next page, click ‘Download Scorecard’
Step 4: Enter your User ID, Password, and Captcha, then click Login
Step 5: Your UP B.Ed JEE 2026 scorecard will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download and save a printout for future reference
The scorecard will contain several important details that candidates must verify carefully. It will include the student’s name and photograph, along with their registration and roll number for identification. Personal information such as date of birth and category will also be mentioned.
Subject-wise details will be shared, including the number of correct and incorrect answers and the total marks obtained. Additionally, the scorecard will display the candidate’s state rank and category rank, as well as their examination qualifying status.
In case candidates notice any discrepancies in their UP B.Ed JEE result, they are advised to promptly contact the official helpdesk for assistance. The helpline numbers available for support are 05102441144 and 9151019697.
Candidates who qualify in the UP B.Ed JEE 2026 will be required to participate in the counselling process, which will determine their college and seat allotment. The counselling is expected to be held in three phases:
Phase 1: For candidates ranked between Rank 1 and 75,000, based on rank, category, and seat availability
Phase 2: For all remaining qualified candidates
Phase 3: Direct admission candidates only, filling seats left vacant after Phase 2
The counselling process also requires candidates to complete a choice filling exercise, which will commence following the official result declaration. Allotted candidates will need to report to their designated institutions with the required documents.
The UP B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination is the gateway to Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) programmes across government and private colleges in Uttar Pradesh.
The two-year B.Ed programme prepares graduates for teaching roles at the secondary and higher-secondary levels, and admission through this examination is mandatory for all B.Ed colleges affiliated with UP state universities.