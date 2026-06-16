UP B.Ed JEE 2026 Results: Scorecards likely to be out today at bujhansi.ac.in

The UP B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination is the gateway to Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) programmes across government and private colleges in Uttar Pradesh. (Express photo by Sumit Malhotra/ Representative Image)

The Bundelkhand University, Jhansi, the conducting body for the Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Examination (UP B.Ed JEE) 2026, will likely declare the results today. The scorecard download link will go live on the official website bujhansi.ac.in, by 2 pm.

Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can log in using their registered User ID and password to access and download their scorecards. Qualified candidates will subsequently be called for the UP B.Ed 2026 counselling process, which is expected to be conducted in three phases starting in July 2026.

UP B.Ed JEE 2026: How to download the scorecard

Candidates can follow these steps to access their result: