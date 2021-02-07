UP B.Ed JEE 2021: Check application process, exam date, syllabus, paper pattern

Lucknow University will conduct the entrance test for admission in two years B.Ed programme this year. UP B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination or UP B.Ed JEE is held every year as a state-level exam. UP B.Ed JEE is scheduled to be held on May 19 and 20 as an offline test. Registered candidates will be able to download the admit card from May 10 onwards.

The Lucknow University announced the exam through the release of the official notification in the first week of February. Aspirants can check out the website lkouniv.ac.in for all the relevant documents in the exam. The registrations are scheduled to commence on February 18 at the aforementioned website. The university is going to accept online applications till March 15. However, candidates can apply till March 22 by paying a late fee in addition to the actual registration charges.

One must have acquired a graduate or post graduate degree in any stream with at least 50 per cent marks to apply for the exam. Engineering/ technology graduates with specialisation in maths or science who have secured at least 55 per cent marks in the qualifying exam are also eligible. Such eligible candidates can apply for the UP BEd by paying a fee of Rs 1,500 (UR and OBC) or Rs 750 (SC/ ST). The late fee for UR and OBC candidates is Rs 1000 while it is Rs 500 for SC/ ST candidates.

After the registration process is over, candidates can wait for the university to release the admit card for the exam. However, one must start preparations well in advance since the university has already indicated the syllabus. The question paper is based on the subjects of general knowledge, general aptitude, language (English/ Hindi) and the professional subject.

As per the latest paper pattern, the indicative topics are distributed across two papers. Paper 1 is based on general knowledge and language (English/ Hindi). Paper 2 is based on the subjects of general aptitude and professional subject depending on the qualification of the candidate. Each of the aforementioned sections has 50 MCQ type questions in the paper carrying 2 marks per question.

The selection process adopted for compiling the final merit lists is simple. The university administers the test in centres across the state. The exam centres are located in important cities including Aligarh, Meerut, Mathura, Varanasi etc. The university sets certain cut-off marks for shortlisting of candidates to fill up the available seats for the B.Ed programme.

Now that the Lucknow University has published all important information regarding the conduct of UP B.Ed JEE 2021, aspiring candidates are advised to get on with focused preparations. One of the most effective ways to start preparing for the exam is referring to previous year papers of the exam. This way, candidates can get a very good idea of the question paper.

Since the university also releases the UP B.Ed JEE answer keys after the exam, candidates can refer to the previous year answer keys and question papers for practising important questions. In addition, it is also recommended that candidates take mock tests for the exam which has the potential to supplement exam preparations.