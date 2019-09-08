UP: 56 lakh students register for state board exams, 3.35% fewer than last year

More than 56 lakh students have registered for classes 10 and 12 state board examinations for the 2019-20 academic year – a drop of 3.35 per cent compared to the previous session. The state government has attributed the fall to anti-cheating measures.

A total of 56,01,034 students have enrolled themselves this year, according to the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB). In 2018-19, the number stood at 57,95,765 and 66,37,018 in 2017-18. The last date for registration was September 5.

As per the timetable released by the UPSEB earlier in July this year, the board exams will begin from February 18, 2020 and conclude on March 6, 2020. The board results are expected to be released between April 20-25 in 2020.

In addition, as many as 53,66,630 students have registered themselves for classes 9 and 11 for the 2019-20 session.

“For high school (class 10), a total of 30,33,961 students have registered themselves to appear in the 2020 board exams and 25,67,073 students for intermediate (Class 12),” said UPSEB Additional Secretary Shiv Lal.

“Earlier, the final date for board exam registration was August 20 and August 25 for class 9 and 11 students. But with several districts affected by floods the date was extended to September 5,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the charge of secondary and higher education, on Saturday said the number of registrations has fallen because the state government has taken action against cheating.

“The number of students from Dubai, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh, and even Punjab and Hariyana has decreased. These students used to come to UP because of cheating. Now, only UP students are appearing in the exams,” said Sharma.

“Besides, students used to fill forms from more than one college and wrote the paper wherever they got a

chance to cheat,” he added.

Earlier, Sharma had said that the evaluation process will start on March 15 and finish in 10 days.