Unsure of your career path? Check offbeat courses to pursue at Master’s level

Right after class 12, students are expected to have a clear career map drafted. If you are among those who are not entirely sure about their aptitude or interest and took up a regular course for graduation, there’s still a lot on offer that you can explore for your post-graduation.

Here is a list of unique courses at the Master’s level which can spike your interest:

Water Science and Policy

Shiv Nadar University has courses in water science and policy. The institute offers MSc, a postgraduate diploma and a certificate programme in this field. The courses teach basic bio-physical realities and socio-economic, political-legal features of water and planning, policymaking, and investments in water problems and solutions. It also covers gender, history and political factors in the water resources dynamics. A similar course is also provided by TERI SAS.

PG Diploma in Animal Law

The Animal Law Centre at NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad in collaboration with the Humane Society International/ India has launched what it claims to be India’s first academic course on animal protection laws. The one-year PG diploma course will be imparted in distance-learning mode with a few contact classes every semester.

The curriculum will consist of topics including challenges faced on the ground, with respect to cruelty towards animals, policy development and research as well as litigation in ancillary matters regarding animals.

Cosmetics

For those who like cosmetics or the chemistry behind it, there are several postgraduate diploma courses as well as master’s level courses in cosmetics science or cosmetic chemistry. Cosmetology is also a related subject in which multiple specialisations are available and candidates from any discipline at the graduate level can shift to the field. While there are many private colleges that offer these courses, many cosmetic brands have their own institutes.

Digital Humanities

From Harvard to IIT-Delhi’s School of Humanities and social sciences, digital humanities are taught under several names across the world. The course deals with AI ethics, human and automation change management, automation in business technology etc. Many top institutes offer the course as short-term online modes.

Cancer Biology

The University of Essex (UoE), UK launched MSc in Cancer Biology which aims to train cancer researchers. Students with any degree course can apply for this. The application process for the first-ever batch is on and will conclude on July 31, 2019. One key feature of the course is that since it is a research-based course, one does not need to clear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) to apply for it.

As part of the course, students will complete a six-month independent research project in one of the school’s cancer research groups or in a partner’s laboratories as part of the work-based placement.

Create maps or comics

Those who love drawing, illustrations or simply enjoy reading comics can have a career as a comic and graphic designer. The course deals with an understanding of the comics medium and the industry, their relation to different genres, national cultures, and various media. The University of Dundee offers one-year MLitt or MDes programme in this course. In India, another related field is Cartography or the art of making maps. The postgraduate diploma in digital cartography is offered at Osmania University, Hyderabad, as well as PG diploma in Geographical Cartography.

Oil and gas management

Petroleum has been at the centre of all political dynamics in the world. The MBA course provided by the University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES) offers the study of economics, management decisions, e-enterprise management, data analytics and applications in oil and gas, understanding of natural gas business, fundamental of refining, petroleum trade and petroleum accounting along with study of oil and bass business and exploration. There are several electives including advanced IT applications for oil and gas industry, oil and gas law and policy, energy and utilities, advanced petroleum marketing energy derivatives and risk management, and understanding petrochemical business.

The institute further has an exclusive course in trading of fuels called MBA Energy Trading. The two-year course has 30 seats.

Perfumery

For those who love aroma or have a good sense of scent can pursue a full-fledged career in perfumery. It deals with creating, selling, quality checking, approving of scents for different purposes. France-based colleges including Grasse Institute of Perfumery, ISIP (Institut Supérieur International du Parfum) are among the best in the world. There are several Indian colleges that offer a course in the same, including Mumbai University’s Masters in perfumery and flavours technology and VG Vaze College of Arts, Science and Commerce’s two-year postgraduate diploma course in perfumery and cosmetic management.

The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), the Government of India, offers several courses ranging from fragrance and flavour creation to commercial cultivation of aromatic crops to quality assessment of essential oils. These courses are short-term and eligible for those who have cleared class 10 to class 12.