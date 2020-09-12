Unsure of continuing studies over a month back, Mansa PSEB topper gets help to carry on

Simarjeet Kaur with her parents after getting her laptop. (Express Photo)

As she scored just one short of the perfect score (449/450) in her Class 12 PSEB exams in July last week, Simarjeet Kaur of Mansa’s Budhlada constituency was unsure of continuing her studies due to her family’s financial condition. But over a month later, she has taken admission in BA course at Guru Nanak College, Budhlada after the college decided to waive off her fee for the entire graduation period.

Simarjeet was contacted by many willing to help her after The Indian Express reported her story on July 24. Among them was a private firm, Eduvanz, which has now given her a laptop.

Eduvanz CEO Varun Chopra said: “We have given her a new Acer laptop and an two-year IAS preparatory course from Unacademy to help her get ready for the IAS entrance exams. She had told us that her dream is to become an IAS officer one day.”

He added, “When we spoke to her, Simarjeet was proud of her achievement, but also constrained that she would not be able to pursue her dream.”

Kaur is now busy attending online classes of BA (first year). Her father said, “We had no plans to let her continue studying, but now I am so happy to see a smile on my daughter’s face.” Simarjeet added, “I am working hard and I attended the first class of the IAS preparatory course last week.”

She has taken maths, political science and sociology as her subjects in her graduation course.

Mukesh Kumar, principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Budhlada, where Simarjeet earlier studied, said,”People had called from Delhi and Indore institutes and they wanted to fund her entire education. But the family was not willing to send her out of Punjab as of now. It is really encouraging that people help the ones who want to study but have financial issues.”

