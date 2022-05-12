scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Punjab Board PSEB Class 12 Term 1 Result 2022 announced: Here’s how to check

Students who appeared for the class 12 exams can now check their results on the official PSEB website — pseb.ac.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 12, 2022 2:52:05 pm
PSEB class 12 result, Board examsPSEB Class 12 exams were held from December 13 to December 22. (Representative image)

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced results for class 12 term 1 exams. Students who appeared for the class 12 exams can now check their results on the official PSEB website — pseb.ac.in.

The results were sent to the login IDs of the schools and the students could not check the results directly. The officials of the PSEB said that the school heads would be able check the results by using their login IDs and the passwords from the boards website.

Read |GSEB 12th Science Result 2022 declared: 72% pass percentage recorded

This year, the Punjab Board had conducted the PSEB Class 12 exams from December 13 to December 22, 2022. Meanwhile, the class 12 term two exams for Punjab Board began on April 24 with Home Science exam, and will conclude on May 23, 2022 with Economics, General Foundation Course exams.

Students should ensure that all details mentioned in the marksheet are correct and free of any factual or spelling errors. In case of discrepancies, students should contact school authorities at the earliest.

Also read |CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board Class 12 result not releasing today, confirms official

The Board had also recently announced results for the class 5 board exam results 2022 which were held from March 15 to March 23.

Along with Punjab, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) also released the Class 12 Science stream result. The Board declared an overall pass percentage of 72.02 per cent for Class 12 science stream.

