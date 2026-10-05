UWA Chennai campus gets final UGC approval, classes to begin by October-end

The University of Western Australia (UWA) has received final approval from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to operate its international branch campus in Chennai. The campus will begin orientation on October 5, with classes scheduled to start on October 19.
The 70,000-square-foot campus is located on the seventh floor of One National Park on Velachery Main Road in Chennai.
UWA Chennai will offer undergraduate programmes in business management, computer science, data science and advanced computer science with artificial intelligence. Its postgraduate offerings will include a Master of Information Technology and Master of Business Administration (MBA).
The Chennai campus is the second UWA campus to begin operations in India. The university opened its Mumbai campus in September 2026. UWA has said it plans to invest about AUD 80 million in its wholly owned campuses in India.
The Chennai campus will initially focus on programmes in data science, artificial intelligence, information technology and business. Students will begin with an orientation programme before regular classes start later this month.
The opening comes as more foreign universities begin operating branch campuses in India under the UGC’s regulatory framework for foreign higher educational institutions. Several such campuses have started teaching or welcomed their first students since the beginning of 2026.
Among the numerous that have announced a campus in India, over the past two years, several have begun their intake processes and operating their classrooms this year. The University of New South Wales (UNSW) opened its Bengaluru campus in August 2026 and welcomed its first students that month. The campus initially offers undergraduate degrees in business, computer science and data science, along with a postgraduate degree in cyber security.
Birkbeck, University of London began operations at its Bengaluru campus in 2026. The university received UGC approval to begin teaching from its Whitefield campus and opened it to students for the 2026-27 academic year. Its initial programmes include undergraduate degrees in business management, business analytics and international business, and postgraduate programmes in international business management and business analytics.
The University of Bristol opened its Mumbai Enterprise Campus on September 10, 2026, and welcomed its inaugural cohort. Located at Cignus Powai, the campus is the university’s first international campus and has an initial focus on areas including data science and finance.
The expansion is part of a broader increase in foreign university campuses in India. In an August 2026 response to Parliament, the Education Ministry said UGC had issued 16 Letters of Intent to foreign higher education institutions from Australia, Italy, the UK and the US. At that point, the ministry said the University of Southampton and UNSW had already established campuses in Gurugram and Bengaluru respectively, while four institutions in Mumbai — York, Bristol, Aberdeen and Illinois Institute of Technology — had received approval to start operations.
Additionally, the University of York welcomed its first students to its Mumbai campus in September 2026. The Powai-based campus began its inaugural academic year with undergraduate and postgraduate programmes covering computer science with artificial intelligence and cyber security, business and the creative industries.
UWA’s first Indian campus officially opened on September 18, 2026, in Andheri East. It began teaching its first cohort in September, with programmes spanning computer science, data science, artificial intelligence, cyber security, information technology, business management and an MBA. Chennai is the second UWA campus to follow.