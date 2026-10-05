UWA Chennai campus gets final UGC approval, classes to begin by October-end

The 70,000-square-foot campus is located on the seventh floor of One National Park on Velachery Main Road in Chennai (Image via UWA)

The University of Western Australia (UWA) has received final approval from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to operate its international branch campus in Chennai. The campus will begin orientation on October 5, with classes scheduled to start on October 19.

The 70,000-square-foot campus is located on the seventh floor of One National Park on Velachery Main Road in Chennai.

UWA Chennai will offer undergraduate programmes in business management, computer science, data science and advanced computer science with artificial intelligence. Its postgraduate offerings will include a Master of Information Technology and Master of Business Administration (MBA).

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The Chennai campus is the second UWA campus to begin operations in India. The university opened its Mumbai campus in September 2026. UWA has said it plans to invest about AUD 80 million in its wholly owned campuses in India.