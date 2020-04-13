University UG, PG exams in Rajasthan postponed indefinitely

The varsity, college undergraduate/ postgraduate examinations in Rajasthan have been postponed indefinitely. Representational image/ file The varsity, college undergraduate/ postgraduate examinations in Rajasthan have been postponed indefinitely. Representational image/ file

In the rising situations amid coronavirus pandemic, all the varsity, college have postponed the undergraduate and postgraduate examinations in Rajasthan for an indefinite period.

A committee has been informed under varsity Vice-Chancellor, University of Rajasthan, RK Kothari to review the situation and prepare a report on how to resume exams when the situation will become normal, higher education minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati informed reporters.

Meanwhile, the university of Rajasthan has already postponed the undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) examinations scheduled to be conducted in the state. The varsity will notify the revised dates soon, the candidates are advised to visit the website- uniraj.ac.in

Rajasthan government has already issued directions for imposing prohibitory orders on gathering of people under CrCP section 144. The schools and colleges in the state will be closed till April 14, and can be extended further if the lockdown extends.

