University students in Maharashtra to get 15 mins extra per hour for offline exams

The Maharashtra cabinet minister for higher and technical education, Uday Samant has decided to give college and university students extra time to complete their final exams in offline mode. According to the minister, students in colleges will be given an extra 15 minutes per hour during their offline exams. The decision to give students 15 minutes extra time was made during a meeting with the various vice-chancellors of Maharashtra state universities on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

“Corona’s background was due to the fact that teaching and examinations were conducted online, which reduced the practice of writing by the students, and there was a demand for increasing the time for taking offline examinations. The decision to increase the time taken for offline exams by 15 minutes per hour was taken at the meeting with the vice-chancellors,” tweeted the state higher education minister.

Recently, The University of Mumbai had also issued a circular requesting all autonomous colleges to allow extra time for students to complete papers. It also instructed them to allow enough time between exams and also to ensure that the timings are convenient for students to travel.

According to the circular, which was signed by Vinod Patil, director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation, this was addressed to the principals or heads of autonomous colleges after several students approached the university seeking relief for the upcoming examination session. “Because students will be taking offline or physical exams for the first time in two years, we recommend that such colleges allow students extra time to complete their papers.”