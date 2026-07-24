University of York confers honorary degrees on Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, entrepreneur Karan Bilimoria

University of York confers honorary degrees each year on individuals nominated by members of its community in recognition of contributions across fields including education, science, the arts and more. (Image via UoY)

The University of York conferred honorary degrees on N R Narayana Murthy, founder of Infosys, and Karan Bilimoria, an entrepreneur and a Crossbench member of the UK House of Lords, during its Summer 2026 graduation ceremonies.

The university said the honours recognise their contributions to business, entrepreneurship and society, and their impact in the United Kingdom and globally. The honorary degrees were awarded as part of the university’s annual graduation ceremonies, where individuals from different fields are recognised for their achievements and public service.

Murthy is widely regarded as one of the pioneers of India’s information technology industry. As the founder of Infosys, he played a key role in building India’s global IT services sector and is known for his work in corporate governance, ethical leadership and innovation.