University of Western Australia, IIM Kozhikode launch global MBA programme

The University of Western Australia along with the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode launched a two-year online global MBA programme. Interested candidates can register at the official website — globalprograms.uwa.edu.au/mba/index.php

The last date to apply for the programme is February 14, and the session is scheduled to begin on March 20. The fees of this programme Rs 5,62,000 (plus GST).

The candidates successfully complete their first year will receive a certificate in Advanced Business Management from IIM Kozhikode, followed by a MBA degree from University of Western Australia on completion of the second year of the programme. The curriculum will have 12 modules, including over 30 live online sessions by faculty and industry experts. There will be a mix of pre-recorded lectures from faculties of both institutes.

This programme is ideal for mid-to-senior level working professionals. The first year of the programme includes modules delivered by IIM Kozhikode, as part of the professional certificate programme in Advanced Business Management Programme. The second year includes modules on new–age courses including Business Strategy, Leading Change and Transformation and Leadership in Organization, delivered by the University of Western Australia.

The programme will give an opportunity to applicants to network with an alumni community of over 1,40,000 students from over 60 countries including India, China, India Singapore, Malaysia and more.