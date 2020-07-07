University of South Florida offers scholarship, delayed admission for Indian students

The University of South Florida is offering additional scholarships for Indian students (Representational Image) The University of South Florida is offering additional scholarships for Indian students (Representational Image)

The University of South Florida is offering scholarships worth over $2060 for Indian students eligible for admission to undergraduate programs at the varsity. Given the uncertainty of the visa situation, USF has is also offering students various enrollment options. The varsity has recently launched the ‘We Got U-SF Scholarship and Waiver’ programme.

While international students who are able to get their F-1 visa in time to arrive on campus for classes which start on August 20. For international students who cannot receive their F-1 visa to arrive can enroll in online classes for Fall 2020, and join USF in-person for Spring 2021. Those who do not wish to commence their classes online will also have the option to arrive by January 10, 2021.

This will be applicable for 22,000 undergraduate and graduate students who are eligible for admission to the University of South Florida. The financial incentive of $2,060 will be applied to the student account in OASIS after a drop or add a week in the Fall semester. The awards are for Fall 2020 only. If a student is receiving a tuition waiver then they or those whose tuition is being paid by a third party would not be eligible for this.

The most popular courses among Indian students applying to USF are business analytics and information systems, electrical engineering, computer science, engineering management, industrial engineering, and mechanical engineering, the varsity informed in an official statement.

Most American universities are offering online options till students can come on campus and hybrid courses thereafter.

Meanwhile, the Japanese government is offering scholarships for Indian students which will cover the fees for the entrance examination, matriculation, and tuition at universities. Students will get an allowance of 1,17,000 yen per month. A supplemental regional allowance of 2,000 yen or 3,000 yen per month will be added to the monthly scholarship amount for students researching in specific areas. The application process is on and will close on August 17.

