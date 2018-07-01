University of Mumbai’s SIES college’s autonomy status official

Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao handing over the autonomy certificate to SIES college principal, Dr Uma Shankar Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao handing over the autonomy certificate to SIES college principal, Dr Uma Shankar

The SIES College of Arts, Science and Commerce in Sion is officially an autonomous college as it received the certificate of autonomy Saturday. In a ceremony held on campus, Governor of Maharashtra and Chancellor of Universities, Ch Vidyasagar Rao awarded the certificate to Uma Shankar, principal of the college.

On June 1, the college received an official letter from the University Grants Commission (UGC) that said that the apex body had decided to grant autonomy to the college. The commission had instructed the university to issue an order. The officiating ceremony on Saturday was attended by Suhas Pednekar, Vice Chancellor, University of Mumbai and V Shankar, president of SIES College. Rao lauded the college’s contributions to the state and the country and said: “I was particularly pleased to note that the college has adopted a tribal village in Karjat taluka of Raigad district and brought about an integrated development of the village.”

SIES is now among the 12 autonomous colleges affiliated to the University of Mumbai. The college had applied for autonomy in 2016 but had to reapply last year under the new guidelines. Recently, Mithibai College and Jai Hind were granted autonomy. With the autonomy status the colleges are free to decide their own syllabus, evaluation pattern and courses.

Besides Jai Hind, Nagindas Khandwala, Ramnarain Ruia, VJTI, Jamnalal Bajal, KJ Somaiya and St Xavier’s College also have autonomy status.

