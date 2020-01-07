University of Mumbai’s German dept designs Marathi workbooks for nurses, rickshawallahs

“The content in the workbook for nurses has been created keeping in mind the vocabulary used by them, and the possible conversations that take place between nurses and patients,” said MU German department head Vibha Surana. “The content in the workbook for nurses has been created keeping in mind the vocabulary used by them, and the possible conversations that take place between nurses and patients,” said MU German department head Vibha Surana.

Non-native working professionals, especially nurses, bankers, bureaucrats and auto rickshawallahs, who find it difficult to converse in Marathi will now be able to avail a quick fix. University of Mumbai’s (MU) German department, in collaboration with Rajya Marathi Vikas Sanstha (MRVS), will soon release workbooks, designed specifically for these target groups, for teaching the language.

The workbooks, which come with DVDs, will be supported by mobile applications and keep in mind the vocabulary commonly used in each profession.

MU was roped in for the project after its German department head, Vibha Surana, began designing a curriculum for Marathi language teaching, on the lines of the common proficiency programme followed by foreign countries for teaching languages. The department has now completed working on two out of six levels — a diploma in communicative Marathi has levels A1, A2, B1, B2, C1 and C2, where a learner progressively acquires language skills based on the levels they complete.

Common proficiency programme helps attain the level of proficiency of a native speaker. However, such a system does not exist in Indian languages. The first level was released in 2014. For working professionals, the levels have been concentrated into one six-month course mostly catering to their occupational needs.

While the university has completed work on the book for nurses, those for bureaucrats, bankers and rickshawallahs are being prepared.

“The content in the workbook for nurses has been created keeping in mind the vocabulary used by them, and the possible conversations that take place between nurses and patients,” Surana said.

She added that before working on the book for auto rickshawallahs, a survey to find out their needs was undertaken. “They gave feedback saying they prefer only one workbook and might not be able to attend classes. Their books use Hindi as a medium to teach Marathi,” Surana added. For bureaucrats and bankers, official terminologies used in the administration will be included.

Former officiating director of MRVS, Anand Katikar, said, “Two years ago, we had conducted a session on Marathi for employees of Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation and received a good response. We initiated this project keeping in mind the need of the hour. The aim is to complete it by July and get in touch with nursing colleges, rickshaw associations, banking companies and other relevant organisations to promote the books.”

