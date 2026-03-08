University of Mumbai reschedules third year semester exams

The University of Mumbai has rescheduled several third-year semester examinations following a clash of dates with the State Common Entrance Test (CET-2026) conducted by the Government of Maharashtra. The affected examinations fall under various programme codes, including BCom, BA, and BSc, BSc Computer Science, BAMMC, and BA under CDOE. These exams fall under semester five.
The exams were originally scheduled between March 10 and March 17, 2026. Under the revised schedule, the BCom (Choice Based) paper moves from March 27 to April 4, while the remaining papers for BA, BSc, BSc (C.S.), BA (BAMMC) and BA. (CDOE) have been pushed to between April 9 and April 15, 2026.
The circular, signed by Dr Pooja Raundale, Director, Board of Examinations and Evaluation, instructs principals of all affiliated colleges in Commerce, Management, Science, Technology, Arts, and the Centre for Distance and Online Education to notify students of the date changes.
Meanwhile, the CET-2026 conflict has triggered a second round of exam reschedules at the university. In a separate circular issued the same day, the university announced date changes for Semester 6 examinations across a wider set of programmes, including self-finance courses.
The sem 6 exams, originally set to begin April 1 and April 8, 2026, have been pushed to April 9 and April 16, respectively. The list of affected programmes runs across all major faculties — Commerce, Science, and Arts.
All BCom variants — including Financial Markets, Banking and Insurance, Accounting and Finance, Investment Management, Financial Management, Transport Management, and Environmental Management and Economics — along with BMS and BCom (CDOE), have had their start date moved from April 1 to April 9.
Science stream students pursuing BSc, BSc in Computer Science, BSc in Biotechnology, BSc in IT, BSc in Data Science, BSc in Information Technology (CDOE), and BSc in Computer Science (CDOE) will now begin their exams on April 16 instead of April 8.
The same revised date applies to BA (Choice Based), BA (Sem VI), and BA in Multimedia and Mass Communication (BAMMC). The university has stated that a revised detailed timetable will be published on its website. College principals have been directed to inform students accordingly.