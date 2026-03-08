University of Mumbai reschedules third year semester exams

The affected examinations fall under various programme codes, including BCom, BA, and BSc, BSc Computer Science, BAMMC, and BA under CDOE. These exams fall under semester five. (File photo)

The University of Mumbai has rescheduled several third-year semester examinations following a clash of dates with the State Common Entrance Test (CET-2026) conducted by the Government of Maharashtra. The affected examinations fall under various programme codes, including BCom, BA, and BSc, BSc Computer Science, BAMMC, and BA under CDOE. These exams fall under semester five.

The exams were originally scheduled between March 10 and March 17, 2026. Under the revised schedule, the BCom (Choice Based) paper moves from March 27 to April 4, while the remaining papers for BA, BSc, BSc (C.S.), BA (BAMMC) and BA. (CDOE) have been pushed to between April 9 and April 15, 2026.