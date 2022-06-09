University of Mumbai invites applications for 2022-23 session; check details

The University of Mumbai is starting admission process for several five-years integrated courses and integrate courses from June 9, 2022. Interested candidates can visit the official University of Mumbai website — mu.ac.in — to apply for their choice of course.

As per the official notification issued by the University of Mumbai, the sale of online and offline admission forms will begin on June 9 and continue till 1 pm of June 20, 2022. The same timeline will be followed for pre admission online enrolment, which can be done through the website mum.digitaluniveristy.ac.

Online submission of admission forms along with pre-enrolment forms, which is mandatory, will be open from June 10 to 1 pm of June 20, 2022. Candidates should also note that in-house admissions and minority quota admissions are also to be completed during this period only, as per the official notification.

Meanwhile, the link for the online application of pre-admission online enrolment forms will be available on the official website — mum.digitaluniveristy.ac — from June 9, 2022.

This decision has been taken while considering that the Maharashtra HSC (Class 12) exam results were declared yesterday, i.e. June 8, 2022, for which the overall pass percentage was recorded to be 94.22 per cent. This year, girls outshined boys in all streams. Additionally, out of 153 subjects, 24 subjects saw 100 per cent results.