University of Mumbai extends deadline for PG admissions till 30 May

The University of Mumbai is accepting applications for post graduate academic programmes including One year PG Diploma, Two years PG programs, Fourth Year Honours, Fourth Year Honours with Research of Bachelor’s degree programs. The registration window opened on May 9 and will continue till May 30, 2026 up to 11:59 pm. Students interested in the above […]

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiMay 25, 2026 08:48 PM IST
Mumbai University, Mumbai University PG programmes, Mumbai University postgraduate programmes, Mumbai University guidelines, university of mumbaiApplicants can fill their application form by May 30, 11:59 pm
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The University of Mumbai is accepting applications for post graduate academic programmes including One year PG Diploma, Two years PG programs, Fourth Year Honours, Fourth Year Honours with Research of Bachelor’s degree programs. The registration window opened on May 9 and will continue till May 30, 2026 up to 11:59 pm. Students interested in the above programmes can fill the application online at muadmission.samarth.edu.in.

The University has also released a detailed academic schedule as below:-

Online registration
May 9 to May 30
Online verification of documents by department
Up to June 1 (11 am)
Display of provisional meri list June 1 (6 pm)
Grievance from students
Up to June 2 (1 pm)
First Merit List June 3 (6 pm)
Online Payment of the fees
June 4 to June 6 (3 pm)
Second Merit List June 9 (6 pm)
Online Payment of the fees
June 9 to June 11 (3 pm)
Commencement of lectures June 13

The schedule applies to first-year admissions across PG degree, PG diploma, and NEP 2020-aligned undergraduate programmes. All academic activities under these courses will be governed by guidelines issued by the University of Mumbai, the Government of Maharashtra, and the University Grants Commission (UGC) under the National Education Policy 2020 framework.

Colleges have been instructed to admit students strictly within their sanctioned intake and to follow all prevailing reservation norms and programme-specific eligibility criteria. Any deviation from the sanctioned seat strength will not be permissible.

The University of Mumbai has specifically directed the heads of its subcampuses in Thane, Kalyan, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg to strictly adhere to the admission schedule, reservation norms, and eligibility requirements applicable to their respective programmes.

 

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