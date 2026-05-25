University of Mumbai extends deadline for PG admissions till 30 May

Applicants can fill their application form by May 30, 11:59 pm

The University of Mumbai is accepting applications for post graduate academic programmes including One year PG Diploma, Two years PG programs, Fourth Year Honours, Fourth Year Honours with Research of Bachelor’s degree programs. The registration window opened on May 9 and will continue till May 30, 2026 up to 11:59 pm. Students interested in the above programmes can fill the application online at muadmission.samarth.edu.in.

The University has also released a detailed academic schedule as below:-

Online registration May 9 to May 30 Online verification of documents by department Up to June 1 (11 am) Display of provisional meri list June 1 (6 pm) Grievance from students Up to June 2 (1 pm) First Merit List June 3 (6 pm) Online Payment of the fees June 4 to June 6 (3 pm) Second Merit List June 9 (6 pm) Online Payment of the fees June 9 to June 11 (3 pm) Commencement of lectures June 13

The schedule applies to first-year admissions across PG degree, PG diploma, and NEP 2020-aligned undergraduate programmes. All academic activities under these courses will be governed by guidelines issued by the University of Mumbai, the Government of Maharashtra, and the University Grants Commission (UGC) under the National Education Policy 2020 framework.