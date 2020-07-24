Mumbai University: Admission schedule for UG degree courses releases

The link for online pre-admission registration is available on mum.digitaluniversity.ac. The link for online pre-admission registration is available on mum.digitaluniversity.ac.

A week after the state HSC results were announced, the University of Mumbai (MU) has released the admission schedule for various undergraduate degree courses. The university released a statement in this regard and has instructed the candidates to submit a declaration form along with their pre-admission registration form to the allotted college in order to confirm their admissions.

Meanwhile, the colleges have been directed to provide the enrolled candidates with a provisional admission certificate, which will be confirmed later when the candidate submits a hard copy of the mark-sheet and all other necessary documents later.

“All colleges shall provide an online system in order to avoid the physical presence of students. Colleges in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Palghar, where an online system is difficult to implement, can ask students to visit the college campus, provided they ensure social distancing norms are adhered to,” read a statement released by the university on Tuesday.

The pre-admission registration has already begun and students who are yet to complete this process can do it by August 4. The link for online pre-admission registration is available on mum.digitaluniversity.ac. The merit list will then be prepared accordingly.

The first merit list will be released around 7 pm on August 4, after which students can get their documents verified and pay their fees from the next day onwards. The final date to get the documents verified on August 10 (up to 3 pm).

Similarly, the second merit list will be released at 7 pm on August 10 and the same procedure of verification and payment will be followed till August 17 (up to 3 pm).

The third, which also can be called the final merit list will be released at 7 pm on August 17. The verification and payment procedure for the same will continue till August 21 (up to 3 pm).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd