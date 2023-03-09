University of Melbourne, 3 Indian varsities launches joint BSc dual degree course

The University of Melbourne will offer a new Bachelor of Science Dual Degree to Indian students. The dual degree will be offered in partnership with the University of Madras, Savitribai Phule Pune University, and Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (Hyderabad).

Indian students who enrol in the new dual will be to complete their degree both in India and Australia. They will be spending the first two years of their course in India and the remaining two years at the campus in Melbourne.

After completing the degree, they will be awarded a Bachelor of Science from the University of Melbourne and they will have the option for their local institute to award the degree. The announcement was made by the vice-chancellor of the University of Melbourne, Duncan Maskell in Mumbai today.

As per the official statement, “Indian students can study up to six masters subjects in their final year so they can fast-track a master’s degree from a suite of disciplines including science, engineering, public health and data science.”

“The University of Madras, SPPU and GITAM, are the first partners in the Bachelor of Science Dual Degree, with discussions underway with more institutions looking to offer the dual degree from 2024,” read the official notification.

Earlier, the University of Melbourne provided a Bachelor of Science (Blended) course in seven universities across India. The course, which was launched in 2016, was/will be offered in — SPPU Savitribai Phule Pune University (since 2018), Modern College Ganeshkhind (affiliated to SPPU) (since 2019), Modern College Shivajinagar (affiliated to SPPU) (since 2016), PVKN Govt College Chittoor (affiliated to SV University) (since 2021), GITAM University in Hyderabad (since 2019), Bharathiar University (will commence soon) and University of Madras in Chennai (since 2022). Bachelor of Science (Blended) is a three year course.