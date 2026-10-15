University of Manchester to set up Bengaluru centre to boost industry collaboration

The University of Manchester today announced plans to establish a centre in Bengaluru to strengthen its engagement with India and expand collaboration with students, researchers, businesses and alumni. The proposed centre, as shared in a statement, will connect the university’s academic expertise with India’s research, technology and innovation ecosystem, creating opportunities for industry-led projects, internships and work placements.

The initiative will draw on the university’s Partner-Enabled Learning (PEL) model, which integrates real-world projects with employers, public bodies and community organisations into degree programmes. The model aims to help students develop practical skills, including problem-solving, adaptability and collaboration, alongside academic knowledge.

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The university already works with Indian companies, including Reliance, Tata and Infosys. The Bengaluru centre will build on these partnerships to expand industry engagement and create opportunities for students and researchers.

Bengaluru was selected as the preferred location because of its strong presence in higher education, research, technology and innovation, as well as its network of global businesses and technology companies.

The announcement was made at an event at Science Gallery Bengaluru, attended by Greater Manchester Mayor Bev Craig and university representatives. The event featured discussions on innovation and culture led by Professor Duncan Ivison, president and vice-chancellor of the University of Manchester.

“There is an incredible depth to Manchester’s relationship with India across education, business and culture,” Ivison said, adding that the centre would play a key role in deepening these partnerships.

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The announcement coincides with the university’s participation in the first Great North Mayoral Mission to India, held from October 12 to 16. The delegation brings together universities, businesses, civic leaders and cultural organisations from northern England to strengthen ties with India.

The centre also aligns with the university’s “From Manchester for the World” strategy and its International Delivery Plan, which identifies global engagement as a key priority under its Manchester 2035 vision.

The University of Manchester currently has international centres in Dubai, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Singapore. Its India visit also forms part of its “Challenge Accepted” fundraising and volunteering campaign, which has included launch events in Delhi and Mumbai.