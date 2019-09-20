Madras University UNOM result for distance mode exams declared: How to check marks online

Advertising

University of Madras Distance exams result: The University of Madras’s distance mode has declared the result for the undergraduate (UG), diploma. CERT, CLIS. BLIS, MLIS degree courses. The exams were conducted in May.

The university, reportedly, is in the process of revising its syllabus for all its undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The new syllabus is expected to be implemented across 150 courses from next year.

University of Madras Distance exams result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, unom.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘distance’ in the main tab

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on result in the right-hand panel

Step 5: Log-in using enrolment number

Step 6: Result will appear

Candidates can also take a print out of the result; it will act as a provisional mark sheet until the university issues an official one.

The University of Madras has developed an excellent Institute of Distance Education in 1981. Now the IDE is offering 15 undergraduate courses, 20 postgraduate courses under CBCS pattern, 16 diploma courses and 12 certificate courses.