Lucknow University UGET admit cards released, here’s how to download

Lucknow University UGET admit cards: The University of Lucknow has issued admit cards for undergraduate, undergraduate professional (BCA & BBA), B.El.Ed (Bachelors in Elementary Education) and D.Pharm (Diploma in Pharmacy)programmes. The students can get their admit cards from the official website of the university: lkouniv.ac.in.

As soon as the applicants visit the website a pop-up opens up with the details of the various programmes. There is an option of admissions at a glance, upon clicking on the tab it will redirect the applicants to a page with details of all the programmes for which either the admit cards have been released or for filling the online application. The details of the all the programmes is available on: lkouniv.ac.in/en/page/at-a-glance

Admit cards have been issued for four aforementioned programmes.

Steps to download admit card:

Step 1: Go to the main website: http://www.lkouniv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the pop up choose ‘Admissions at a Glance’ and click on ‘Download Admit Card’ option given below the course details.

Step 3: Put in the registration number, password and captcha

Step 4: Download the form

The ‘Admissions at a Glance’ page also shows the fees for the various programmes. The page also has details regarding the closing dates for filling out forms of other programmes.