University of London, Northeastern University to set up offshore campuses in Hyderabad: Telangana CM

Hyderabad is set to emerge as a global education hub, with the University of London and Northeastern University, Boston, planning to set up offshore campuses in the city, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said.

In a post on X, Reddy announced the state government’s vision of creating a “Global Knowledge Hub” in Hyderabad had received support from leading international universities. He said the initiative would focus on skills, sports and education to equip young people in Telangana for global opportunities.

“University of London, UK, and Northeastern University, Boston, USA, are going to set up offshore campuses in Hyderabad,” Reddy said.