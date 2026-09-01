University of London, Northeastern University to set up offshore campuses in Hyderabad: Telangana CM

Hyderabad is set to emerge as a global education hub, with the University of London and Northeastern University, Boston, planning to set up offshore campuses in the city, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said.
In a post on X, Reddy announced the state government’s vision of creating a “Global Knowledge Hub” in Hyderabad had received support from leading international universities. He said the initiative would focus on skills, sports and education to equip young people in Telangana for global opportunities.
“University of London, UK, and Northeastern University, Boston, USA, are going to set up offshore campuses in Hyderabad,” Reddy said.
He further said Harvard University and some of its schools were keen to offer select programmes and courses in Telangana. According to the Chief Minister, discussions with several leading UK universities, including Oxford University, Cambridge University, SOAS University of London, Imperial College London, London Business School and the London School of Economics, had yielded “positive outcomes”.
Reddy also said meetings with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and several leading American universities had been positive.
The proposed collaborations, he said, could cover a range of activities, including academic programmes and certification courses, joint research, centres of excellence and programmes for working professionals.
“These pioneering efforts will make Hyderabad a global educational powerhouse,” Reddy said.
Under the University Grants Commission (UGC)’s 2023 regulations for foreign higher education institutions, 15 foreign institutions have so far received 16 Letters of Intent to establish campuses in India, according to data shared by the Union Education Ministry in Parliament in August 2026.