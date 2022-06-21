scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Must Read

University of Kerala receives highest grading from NAAC 

In a Facebook post, Bindu said the University of Kerala secured A ++ with 3.67 grade points in NAAC' accreditation.

By: PTI | Thiruvananthapuram |
June 21, 2022 5:32:09 pm
NAAC awards highest grading to the University of Kerala. Source: University of Kerala, official website

The University of Kerala here has secured the highest NAAC grading of A++ with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.67, Minister for Higher Education R Bindu said on Tuesday. Bindu said the University of Kerala has secured the best grade at the all India level.In a Facebook post, Bindu said the University of Kerala secured A ++ with 3.67 grade points in NAAC’ accreditation.

Read |IIT-Madras launches summer STEM programme for rural school students; check details

“The University of Kerala has secured the best grade at the all India level. We heartily salute the University of Kerala community for making Kerala a national leader in the education sector by actively participating in the efforts to improve quality,” she said.

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) is an organisation that assesses and accredits Higher Education Institutions in India. It is an autonomous body funded by University Grants Commission of Government of India

 

Best of Express Premium
Newsmaker | Eknath Shinde: No. 2 after the Thackerays, backer of BJP, MVA...Premium
Newsmaker | Eknath Shinde: No. 2 after the Thackerays, backer of BJP, MVA...
Among 3 arrested from Kutch: Key Moosewala shooter got weapons consignmen...Premium
Among 3 arrested from Kutch: Key Moosewala shooter got weapons consignmen...
To end illegal mining, Madhya Pradesh plans to make it legal in parts of ...Premium
To end illegal mining, Madhya Pradesh plans to make it legal in parts of ...
Express Investigation — Part 4 | At table reworking school curriculum: 24...Premium
Express Investigation — Part 4 | At table reworking school curriculum: 24...
More Premium Stories >>

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 21: Latest News
Advertisement