University of Hyderabad to resume online classes amid COVID-19 pandemic

University of Hyderabad is granting a special allowance to students from deprived backgrounds to support the cost of their online classes. File Photo University of Hyderabad is granting a special allowance to students from deprived backgrounds to support the cost of their online classes. File Photo

The University of Hyderabad will resume online classes — that were suspended in March — in various programmes from August 20. The classes are scheduled to be held for around 2,000 ongoing post-graduate students. The online classes will be resumed on the recommendation of a task force which assesses public health risks involved in holding physical, face-to-face classes on campus, states the university.

Hyderabad university is also granting a special allowance to students from deprived backgrounds to support the cost of online classes. The students will receive Rs 1,000 per month as digital access grant.

The varsity has received a record number of 62,853 applications online for academic session 2020-21. Of the total number of applicants, 35.26 per cent belong to the general category, OBC is 33.70 per cent; EWS is 4.77 per cent; SC is 17.37 per cent and ST is 8.90 per cent. Of them, 48.96 per cent of the applicants are male, 51 per cent are female while the remaining 0.04 per cent (11) belong to the transgender category.

READ | Top Colleges in India | Best Indian Engineering College | Top 10 management institutes | Top law colleges | Best Medical colleges in India | Top universities in India

The number of applications received course-wise is topped by IMSc (5-year Integrated) Sciences (MA/PY/CH/SB/AG) which has got 6,189 applications, followed by MSc Chemistry (3,847 applications), MSc Physics (3,161), IMA (5-year Integrated) Social Sciences (EC/HS/PS/SL/AN) with 2,953 applications, MA English (2,536 applications) and MCA (2,946 applications).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd