University of Hyderabad to organise free training programme on higher education leadership, governance

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) is all set to organise a six-day international online training programme on leadership, governance and transformation in higher education from December 7 to December 12.
The programme, titled “Leading the Modern University: Leadership, Governance and Transformation in Higher Education”, will be offered free of cost by the Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Centre (MMTTC). The last date to apply is November 30, as announced by the University of Hyderabad.
The programme aims to improve the leadership and administrative skills of university officials and help them address the changing challenges of higher education. It will focus on institutional leadership, strategic management, governance, organisational change and global engagement.
The training is designed to help participants develop a larger understanding of institutional responsibilities, master decision-making abilities, manage organisational change, and ensure accountability. It will also cover the role and challenges associated with the digital technology and artificial intelligence in higher education.
The sessions will be delivered by the institute live through online mode from 10 am to 5:15 pm. The programme will accommodate 150 participants, including 25 seats reserved for international applicants.
The six-day programme will cover six major areas, including understanding modern universities, leadership and professional excellence, strategic university management and organisational change, governance and accountability, internationalisation and global engagement, and the role of digital technology and artificial intelligence in the future of universities.
The programme is open to Group A or Class I university administrative officers in India, including Assistant Registrars, Deputy Registrars, Joint Registrars, Registrars and officials holding equivalent positions. Applicants are required to submit a No Objection Certificate (NOC). International participation is open to middle- and senior-level university administrators.
Indian applicants can register through the UGC Malaviya Mission portal at mmc.ugc.ac.in under NEP Theme Training by selecting the University of Hyderabad. International applicants can apply through the registration form available on the university’s official website. Candidates who successfully complete the programme will receive participation certificates.