University of Hyderabad to organise free training programme on higher education leadership, governance

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) is all set to organise a six-day international online training programme on leadership, governance and transformation in higher education from December 7 to December 12.

The programme, titled “Leading the Modern University: Leadership, Governance and Transformation in Higher Education”, will be offered free of cost by the Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Centre (MMTTC). The last date to apply is November 30, as announced by the University of Hyderabad.

The programme aims to improve the leadership and administrative skills of university officials and help them address the changing challenges of higher education. It will focus on institutional leadership, strategic management, governance, organisational change and global engagement.