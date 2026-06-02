University of Hyderabad starts PG admissions at acad.uohyd.ac.in; registration link active till June 8

Hyderabad University PG admission: The University of Hyderabad(UoH) has started applications for its postgraduate programmes for the academic year 2026-27. Candidates who are willing to take admission can start to fill out the form on their official website, acad.uohyd.ac.in. The deadline to fill the application form is June 8, 2026.
In most of the courses, admission will take place based on CUET PG 2026 scores. The CUET PG exam was conducted from March 6 to March 27. The result was declared on April 24, 2026.
To apply for the admission process in Hyderabad University, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below
Step 1: Go to the official website of the university
Step 2: Log in using CUET PG details for courses whose admission is based on the marks of CUET PG. For other courses, register using your mail ID or mobile number.
Step 3: Fill in the details.
Step 4: Upload the required documents.
Step 5: Pay the registration fees.
Step 6: Submit and download the form.
The university has announced that there is an intake of 1,295 seats across core MA, MSc, MPA, MVA, MBA (Buisness Analytics/ Health care and Hospital Management) and other master’s programmes. Also, there are 36 seats available for MTech Microelectronics and VLSI Design, 40 seats in MCA, and 29 seats in MSc Biotechnology.
UoH offers 100 seats for MTech Courses (Computer Science, AI, and Bioinformatics) through GATE scores via CCMT counselling for specialised technical programmes.
Meanwhile, a total of 7,14,621 candidates had appeared for the CUET PG exam this year. Out of which 5,04,301 candidates appeared for the exam. The top-picked subjects for the exam were general management and political science. The exam was conducted for 157 subjects across the country.
The CUET PG exam was for 90 minutes. The exam was conducted in three different shifts. In total, there were 43 shifts across multiple days. This year, the total number of centres was reduced from 312 to 292. From which, 272 cities were in India, while 16 cities in overseas.