University of Hyderabad starts PG admissions at acad.uohyd.ac.in; registration link active till June 8

Across various courses, there are 1,295 seats available for intake. (Express photo/Representative)

Hyderabad University PG admission: The University of Hyderabad(UoH) has started applications for its postgraduate programmes for the academic year 2026-27. Candidates who are willing to take admission can start to fill out the form on their official website, acad.uohyd.ac.in. The deadline to fill the application form is June 8, 2026.

In most of the courses, admission will take place based on CUET PG 2026 scores. The CUET PG exam was conducted from March 6 to March 27. The result was declared on April 24, 2026.

University of Hyderabad PG admission: How to apply

To apply for the admission process in Hyderabad University, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below

Step 1: Go to the official website of the university