University of Hyderabad opens UG, Integrated PG admissions at uohyd.ac.in; apply by July 21

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has started the admission process for its Undergraduate (UG) and Integrated Postgraduate (PG) programmes for the 2026-27 academic session. The online application window opened on July 7 and will remain open until July 21. Candidates seeking admission must apply based on their CUET UG 2026 scores on the official website at acad.uohyd.ac.in or uohyd.ac.in.
The central university is offering admission to 17 undergraduate and integrated postgraduate programmes, with a total intake of 470 seats. Admissions will be carried out in accordance with the Government of India’s reservation policy, including provisions for SC, ST, OBC, EWS, PwD, and Defence Personnel (DP) categories.
Candidates must submit their applications online through the university’s academic portal. The university has also released the admission schedule, with counselling and document verification set to take place in August before classes begin on August 17. Students can check the details of the academic schedule below:
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Events
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Dates
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Application window
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July 7 – July 21
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Notification of counselling list
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August 3
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Physical reporting and verification of documents
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August 13 – August 14
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Classes begin
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August 17
The programmes include the 4-year BS (Honours/Research) in Chemistry, six 5-year Integrated M.Sc. programmes in Mathematical Sciences, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Applied Geology and Psychology, and ten 5-year Integrated MA programmes in Philosophy, Hindi, Telugu, Urdu, Language Sciences, Economics, History, Political Science, Sociology and Anthropology.
Candidates are advised to read the detailed prospectus carefully for programme-wise eligibility criteria, fee details and admission guidelines. The university said that further programme-specific updates will be released separately through result notifications.
Moreover, the University of Hyderabad has recently appointed Professor J Anuradha as its in-charge Vice-Chancellor (VC). The appointment, according to a university statement, is effective from March 13, 2026. She succeeds Professor BJ Rao. He stepped down on March 12 after reaching the age of 70.
As the university’s senior-most professor, Prof Anuradha assumes the role in line with institutional statutes. A respected academic and noted Kuchipudi dancer, she brings over 30 years of experience to the university. She previously served as Head of the Department of Dance and Dean of the Sarojini Naidu School of Arts and Communication.