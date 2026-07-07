University of Hyderabad opens UG, Integrated PG admissions at uohyd.ac.in; apply by July 21

The central university is offering admission to 17 undergraduate and integrated postgraduate programmes, with a total intake of 470 seats. (Express photo/Representative)

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has started the admission process for its Undergraduate (UG) and Integrated Postgraduate (PG) programmes for the 2026-27 academic session. The online application window opened on July 7 and will remain open until July 21. Candidates seeking admission must apply based on their CUET UG 2026 scores on the official website at acad.uohyd.ac.in or uohyd.ac.in.

The central university is offering admission to 17 undergraduate and integrated postgraduate programmes, with a total intake of 470 seats. Admissions will be carried out in accordance with the Government of India’s reservation policy, including provisions for SC, ST, OBC, EWS, PwD, and Defence Personnel (DP) categories.