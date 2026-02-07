University of Hyderabad opens admissions for blended diploma programmes

The deadline for the submission of all applications is February 28, 2026

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 7, 2026 05:47 PM IST
These programmes are delivered via a blended learning mode and have received approval from the UGC/AICTE/DEC joint committee.These programmes are delivered via a blended learning mode and have received approval from the UGC/AICTE/DEC joint committee (Image: UoH)
The Centre for Distance and Virtual Learning (CDVL) at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) has started accepting applications for its one-year diploma programmes for the 2026 academic session. These programmes are delivered via a blended learning mode and have received approval from the UGC/AICTE/DEC joint committee.

The university is offering several postgraduate-level diplomas designed for skill upgradation. The curriculum covers various fields, including:

Technology and Law: Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Cyber Laws, and Forensic Science.

Management: Business Management and Project Management.

Specialized Fields: Library Automation Networking, Communicative English, and Community Eye Health.

Several of these programmes are conducted in collaboration with external institutions, including the National Institute of Rural Development (NIRD), the Infection Control Academy of India (IFCAI), and the L.V. Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI).

According to the university’s guidelines, students currently enrolled in full-time degree courses are eligible to pursue these diploma programmes simultaneously. Admitted candidates will receive study materials in digital format and will be granted access to an online portal containing video lectures and supplementary resources.

The university press release states that previous cohorts have included a diverse range of participants, such as state and central government officials, corporate executives, medical professionals, and recent graduates.

Interested candidates are required to download the prospectus from the official university website. The registration fee is of Rs 300, payable via the State Bank of India (SBI) online link provided on the CDVL portal.

Completed application forms, accompanied by the online registration fee receipt, must be mailed to: The Section Officer Centre for Distance and Virtual Learning (CDVL) University of Hyderabad, Golden Threshold Building Abids, Nampally Station Road, Hyderabad – 500001

The deadline for the submission of all applications is February 28, 2026. Prospective students can find further technical details and course breakdowns at uohyd.ac.in or cdvl.uohyd.ac.in. For direct inquiries, the center can be reached at 040-24600264 or via email at uohcdvl@uohyd.ac.in.

 

