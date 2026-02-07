University of Hyderabad opens admissions for blended diploma programmes

These programmes are delivered via a blended learning mode and have received approval from the UGC/AICTE/DEC joint committee (Image: UoH)

The Centre for Distance and Virtual Learning (CDVL) at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) has started accepting applications for its one-year diploma programmes for the 2026 academic session. These programmes are delivered via a blended learning mode and have received approval from the UGC/AICTE/DEC joint committee.

The university is offering several postgraduate-level diplomas designed for skill upgradation. The curriculum covers various fields, including:

Technology and Law: Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Cyber Laws, and Forensic Science.

Management: Business Management and Project Management.

Specialized Fields: Library Automation Networking, Communicative English, and Community Eye Health.

Several of these programmes are conducted in collaboration with external institutions, including the National Institute of Rural Development (NIRD), the Infection Control Academy of India (IFCAI), and the L.V. Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI).