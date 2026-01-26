University of Hyderabad MBA Admission 2026: Registration begins, check important dates & more

According to the university, the MBA programme has a total intake capacity of 75 seats for the 2026–28 batch.

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has announced the commencement of registrations for its MBA programme for the 2026–28 academic batch, opening applications for candidates seeking admission to its two-year management course. Online registrations are currently underway, with the university inviting eligible applicants who have appeared in national-level management entrance examinations to apply within the stipulated timeline.

According to the university, the MBA programme has a total intake capacity of 75 seats for the 2026–28 batch. The last date to submit applications is January 31, 2026, while the shortlist for the Group Discussion and Personal Interview rounds will be announced separately.

Eligibility

To be eligible, candidates must have appeared in CAT 2025, MAT 2025, or CMAT 2026, and hold a graduation degree with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks.