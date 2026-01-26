University of Hyderabad MBA Admission 2026: Registration begins, check important dates & more

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has announced the commencement of registrations for its MBA programme for the 2026–28 academic batch, opening applications for candidates seeking admission to its two-year management course. Online registrations are currently underway, with the university inviting eligible applicants who have appeared in national-level management entrance examinations to apply within the stipulated timeline.
According to the university, the MBA programme has a total intake capacity of 75 seats for the 2026–28 batch. The last date to submit applications is January 31, 2026, while the shortlist for the Group Discussion and Personal Interview rounds will be announced separately.
To be eligible, candidates must have appeared in CAT 2025, MAT 2025, or CMAT 2026, and hold a graduation degree with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks.
According to the recent student placement brochure issued by the University of Hyderabad for the MBA batch, the gender composition shows a marginally higher representation of female students at 54.16 per cent, while male students account for 45.84 per cent of the batch.
The undergraduate academic background of students reflects a mix of disciplines. Commerce graduates form the largest group, accounting for 30.5 per cent of the batch, followed by students from science backgrounds at 20.8 per cent and engineering at 16.7 per cent. Candidates from arts disciplines make up 11.2 per cent, while those with prior management education account for 6.9 per cent. Students from other academic streams comprise 13.9 per cent of the cohort, according to the brochure.
The placement data also highlights students’ preferred elective choices during the programme. Finance emerges as the most opted elective, chosen by 39 students, followed by Marketing with 35 students and Business Analytics with 33 students. Human Resources is preferred by 19 students, while Operations is selected by 14 students, indicating varied academic interests across functional areas.
