Hyderabad University invites application for admissions for academic year 2021-22

The last date to apply for admission to various courses is July 20. File.

The University of Hyderabad is inviting online application forms for its entrance examinations and admissions to various courses for the academic year (AY) 2021-22. The application process will be open from June 21 to July 20.

The entrance exams will be held online/offline at 39 centres across the country during August/September 2021. However, the university will not conduct its entrance exam at those centres where the number of applications received is less than 300. There are 2328 seats being offered for admissions to 117 courses.

This includes 17 integrated courses, 46 PG courses, 10 MTech and 44 PhD programmes. The university will also offer three new courses this year onwards– MTech (Modelling and Simulation), MPA (Music) and a certificate course in Publishing.

The admission to the MCA course will be based on NIMCET scores. The admission to the nine MTech courses will be through centralised counselling of MTech (CCMT) of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE). The admission to 5-year Integrated MTech (Computer Science) will be through the central seat allocation board (CSAB) of JEE. Besides, the admission to MBA will be done through CAT score; MSc Biotechnology is through GAT-B, conducted by RCB Faridabad and MTech (Modelling and Simulation) through GATE scores.